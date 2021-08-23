Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in honor of identified MIA Korean War Soldier

Michigan flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor the life of Korean War soldier
Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright
Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright(source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Whitmer has ordered that flags across the state of Michigan to fly at half-staff Monday in honor of MIA Korean War soldier Dale Wright.

Dale Wright’s remains were returned home to Flint on Friday 70 years after he left to fight in the Korean War. A funeral service honoring his life will take place Monday afternoon at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, where he will be interred.

Wright’s remains were among the 55 boxes returned to American military members after a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.

Wright was positively identified after further study at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

“I am lowering flags throughout the state to honor Cpl. Wright’s service and the sacrifices he made for our country, said Gov. Whitmer.

Wright was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd infantry regiment, 7th infantry division. He was reported missing Dec. 2, 1950 after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin River.

RELATED: Flint soldier returned home after 70 years

“I am grateful that his remains have finally returned home to Michigan. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to know him” Whitmer said.

