Advertisement

A hot humid stretch will not break anytime soon.

Find ways to cool off if possible
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a foggy start to the day we’ll see some afternoon sunshine! A warm front moving through to the north will help to keep us warm and muggy, and we don’t cool off much tonight. Tomorrow & Wednesday will be even warmer with rain chances.

Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a W wind at 5-10mph. We’re starting the day with some fog and some clouds, but that will give way to more sun for the later-day hours. UV levels will be in the very high range so keep the sunscreen with you if you’ll be outdoors!

Some clouds move in tonight with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will shift to the SW, staying light overnight before picking up to 5-10mph tomorrow.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be near 90 degrees. It’ll feel a little warmer thanks to the humidity. Make sure to take all of the proper heat precautions and check on those who are sensitive to the heat. We’ll see some sun both days, but also have scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Hot and humid
Hot and humid
WJRT August 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
Hot & humid today
WJRT August 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT August 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast