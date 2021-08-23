Hot & humid today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a foggy start to the day we’ll see some afternoon sunshine! A warm front moving through to the north will help to keep us warm and muggy, and we don’t cool off much tonight. Tomorrow & Wednesday will be even warmer with rain chances.

Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a W wind at 5-10mph. We’re starting the day with some fog and some clouds, but that will give way to more sun for the later-day hours. UV levels will be in the very high range so keep the sunscreen with you if you’ll be outdoors!

Some clouds move in tonight with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will shift to the SW, staying light overnight before picking up to 5-10mph tomorrow.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be near 90 degrees. It’ll feel a little warmer thanks to the humidity. Make sure to take all of the proper heat precautions and check on those who are sensitive to the heat. We’ll see some sun both days, but also have scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.