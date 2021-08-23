Isle Royale National Park hit with wildfire

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A devastating wildfire reaching 200 acres has forced Isle Royale National Park to close the affected areas.

The remote island in Lake Superior is experiencing an ongoing forest fire. The east end of the island, the Horne, was hit the hardest due to ongoing drought conditions and continued high levels of fire danger.

There are a significant number of areas on the island that are closed to the public. This includes multiple campsites and trails near the shore of Duncan Bay. The closures in place are aimed to maintain a necessary distance to evaluate the damage.

Sources said that the fire was started by a lighting strike to the already dangerously dry forest. The fire status will be reevaluated as conditions change and the restrictions on campsites and trails in the closed areas will remain until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.