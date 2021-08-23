Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hot & humid mid-summer weather rolls right along for pretty much the entire week.

Look for some patchy clouds overnight with warm & muggy conditions.

A little fog is possible in low-lying areas as our wind becomes light and variable with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We start the week with dry conditions and lots of sunshine.

Gradually, our humidity levels will drop a bit by late in the afternoon.

It will still be a lot hotter than our average now of 79 degrees.

We’ll top out in the mid to upper 80s.

More humid conditions could lead to a few spotty showers or isolated thundershowers Tuesday.

Temperatures will move up to around 90 degrees.

Our best chance of rain and thunderstorms appear to be Wednesday.

There is still some differences in our computer models on the timing of the rain and how heavy it may be.

A few spots could see more than an inch.

Heat index values could also approach or exceed 95 degrees.

Both are criteria for a “First Alert Weather Day.”

This hot & humid weather pattern could last into next weekend and the Crim.

At this time – any rain or storms should hold off until the afternoon hours of Saturday.

We’ll continue to track and monitor both the heat and rain potential on ABC12 News tonight at 6 & 11pm.

