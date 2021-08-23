Local activists demand for justice from the Clio Police Department

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) -

A group of activists standing in solidarity Sunday night against the Clio Police department.

Clio resident Mindy Green says she’s been experiencing sexual harassment and abuse of power from the Police Department for over a year and now she’s demanding justice.

“I am demanding that Chief Zecman takes responsibility for the actions that she’s done and the actions of her officers or she be removed from her position,” said Green.

Green put together the protest with the Michigan Women Coalition group on Sunday after she says she’s been mistreated by several officers.

“I was stalked, harassed and sexually harassed by a Clio police officer. This is, actually the outfit that I was wearing the day that an officer drove by in their police vehicle to yell for me to put some clothes on.”

Green says, she went to the Clio Chief of police to ask for help but says things just got worse.

“It’s escalated this harassment has escalated, and to the point were just recently... They came into my. They did an illegal search and seizure of my house. Stole my things and during that search they sexually assaulted me,” she said.

Green along with the Michigan Women Coalition group say they want change to happen and will continue to speak up until something does.

“I want them to hold officers accountable. We’re not saying that we want to defund the police, we’re saying that sexual harassment is not okay,” said Jenny Lindemann, activist with Women’s Coalition of Michigan.

“We’re definitely going to have a meeting with the chief and try to get something arranged like this isn’t a witch hunt, or anything like that we want to create real change, and if the chief is willing to do that with us. Great,” added Alexis Lurvey, an activist with Women’s Coalition of Michigan.

ABC 12 reached out to the Clio Police Chief Jamie Zecman on Sunday to comment on the matter and have yet to hear back.

