Lt. Gov. Gilchrist launches ‘Thriving Cities’ tour in hopes to deliver real change to the state

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist has launched an additional phase in his ‘Thriving Cities’ initiative where he will tour the state with stops in Flint, Saginaw and more.

“During my first tour across the state, it became clear that after decades of disinvestment, local communities across Michigan were struggling to address their crumbling infrastructure, broken education systems, and widening skills gap,” said Gilchrist.

This tour of 19 Michigan cities with 25 spots will be the second phase of the initiative launched in 2019. He said that this tour will analyze the affects of the investments that the current administration has made to help Michigan cities thrive.

“I look forward to connecting with more communities across our state on this leg of the Thriving Cities” Gilchrist said.

Since the first tour, he said that he is most looking forward to discussing more solutions that they can pursue to meet everyone’s needs.

“Our number one goal is to put Michiganders first by improving the quality of life in urban centers and increasing economic opportunity” Gilchrist said.

The ‘Thriving Cities’ tour will begin Aug. 27 in Detroit and end Oct. 28 in Southfield. He is planning visits to Bay City and Saginaw on Sep. 9 and Flint on Oct. 14.

“Governor Whitmer and I will continue showing up, listening, and taking decisive action to get things done that make a real difference in people’s lives” Gilchrist said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.