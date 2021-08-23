Michigan reports 3,800+ new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan decreased significantly over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,820 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday through Monday for a total of 933,394. The daily average of 1,273 new cases is an decrease of about 800 per day compared to last last week.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,123.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped back from a three-month high last week with over 20,000 tests completed on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests increased from Thursday to settle at 8.15% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Monday, 1,136 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 137 more than Friday. Of those, 1,036patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady this week. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 258 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 120 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 25 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 23 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 6.557 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.175 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.508 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.137 million people statewide. A total of 55.1% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 65.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 34,764 cases and 924 deaths, which is an increase of 144 cases.

Saginaw, 20,969 cases and 615 deaths, which is an increase of 85 cases.

Arenac, 1,154 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Bay, 10,966 cases and 346 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,170 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Gladwin, 1,979 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Gratiot, 3,349 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Huron, 3,172 cases and 77 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Iosco, 1,931 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Isabella, 5,565 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Lapeer, 8,145 cases and 206 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Midland, 7,156 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,583 cases and 43 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 599 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,656 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 3,804 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 5,990 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Tuscola, 5,051 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases.

