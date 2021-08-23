Oakland County woman wins $2 million MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes grand prize

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A resident of Oakland County’s Bloomfield Township won the top $2 million prize in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Christine Duval as the grand prize winner on Monday. The sweepstakes took place during the month of July and ended on July 30, but entries were allowed up to Aug. 3.

Over 2.4 million Michigan residents entered the sweepstakes after receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 106,000 students entered the drawing for college scholarships.

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won the second prize of $1 million in July. Two of the daily $50,000 winners came from Flint: Erika Smith on July 10 and Ke’Lexis Love on July 17.

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes featured $5 million in prizes, including the $2 million and $1 million top prizes, 30 daily prizes worth $50,000 and nine four-year college scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.