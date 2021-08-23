Advertisement

Oakland County woman wins $2 million MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes grand prize

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A resident of Oakland County’s Bloomfield Township won the top $2 million prize in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Christine Duval as the grand prize winner on Monday. The sweepstakes took place during the month of July and ended on July 30, but entries were allowed up to Aug. 3.

Over 2.4 million Michigan residents entered the sweepstakes after receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 106,000 students entered the drawing for college scholarships.

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won the second prize of $1 million in July. Two of the daily $50,000 winners came from Flint: Erika Smith on July 10 and Ke’Lexis Love on July 17.

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes featured $5 million in prizes, including the $2 million and $1 million top prizes, 30 daily prizes worth $50,000 and nine four-year college scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Deadly crash
Police: St. Louis teen likely speeding and intoxicated before deadly crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with six...
Gov. Whitmer hails MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes a success
View from a fishing boat of a wildfire burning along a lake as smoke fills the sky. Photo...
Isle Royale National Park hit with wildfire
A group of activists standing in solidarity Sunday night against the Clio Police department.
Local activists demand for justice from the Clio Police Department