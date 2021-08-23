Advertisement

Police: St. Louis teen likely speeding and intoxicated before deadly crash

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe a St. Louis man was speeding and intoxicated before he died in a crash in Isabella County on Saturday evening.

Police say the 17-year-old driver was traveling south on Crawford Road around 10:30 p.m. when his vehicle went off the shoulder on the left side, hit a culvert and then a utility pole near East Millbrook Road in Union Township.

Investigators believe the teen was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed. He also was not wearing a seat belt.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash with assistance from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

