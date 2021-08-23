Advertisement

Poll shows tight race for governor between Whitmer and Craig

The Democrat and Republican are separated by only 1% in a poll exclusive to ABC12
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican James Craig are two top contenders for Michigan governor in 2022.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - New poll results released on Monday show a tight race for governor in Michigan between Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican James Craig.

The EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 shows the two candidates separated by only one percentage point, which is well within the margin of error. Results show 45% of likely voters support Whitmer for a second term while 44% of likely voters support Craig, who is a retired Detroit police chief.

In that same poll, 52% of respondents said they didn’t recognize Craig’s name, who is considered a top contender for the Republican nomination.

The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

