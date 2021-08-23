Advertisement

Return of Back to the Bricks good for business

Back to the Bricks organizers are excited to welcome crowds back for the main events this week.
By Cheri Hardmon
Aug. 22, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Jason Trice’s clothing store Bedrock is in the heart of downtown Flint.

A prime location when big events come to town. Events like Back to the Bricks.

A welcome return after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited to see it back. You know in full force for all the businesses can be open. And, you know, financially, we had a lot of good foot traffic, customers customers who just haven’t been able to get back downtown in late last couple of years but back to the bricks,” said business owner Jason Trice.

The annual car show draws thousands from all across the country during the 5-day event.

And even as the nation continues to deal with surging cases of coronavirus due to the delta variant--Trice says this year was no exception.

“The crowd side was really good. And you know, you could tell it’s not what it used to be, but you could tell people were trying to get back to some normalcy. So that was really important, is a lot of nice cars a lot of traffic, Trice said. The food trucks did really well. I think downtown did really well overall.”

As for Bedrock, Trice says while it wasn’t the store’s best Saturday of the year-Juneteenth takes that prize-- he was happy to see downtown thriving with people again after a year slowed down by the pandemic.

“They came and they was ready to purchase, whether it’s food, drinks, apparel, they did come downtown to patronize,” Trice said.

