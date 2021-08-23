Stopping early breast cancer from coming back

Last year, an estimated 2.3 million people were diagnosed with breast cancer. Inherited gene mutations, known as BRCA one and two, are found in about five percent of all breast cancer patients. But researchers say the results of a stage three clinical trial may mean more options for these patients diagnosed at an early stage.

A woman who tests positive for the BRCA one or two gene has a 60 to 70 percent chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. These patients are also one and a half times more likely to have cancer come back.

“What they wanted to do in the OlympiA trial is take those patients who are BRCA positive and give them a PARP inhibitor to see if it would prevent recurrence,” Adam Brufsky, MD, PhD, co-director of the Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital, told Ivanhoe.

As part of the trial, the PARP inhibitor, Olaparib, also known as Lynparza, was given to 1800 patients with early stage, BRCA one and two positive, HER2- negative cancer. Patients took the drug for a year after chemotherapy.

Dr. Brufsky shared, “They get chemo, have residual disease, get the drug and have survival. I think it was like 85 percent at three years versus 77 percent. It was pretty substantial, 6 percent is a lot in our business.”

Lynparza is currently FDA approved in the U.S. for use in patients with metastatic breast cancer but had not been fully studied in women with early-stage cancer until now.

“This we believe is probably going to change the standard of care,” Dr. Brufsky exclaimed.

Dr. Brufsky said fewer women on Olaparib had less incidents of the cancer spreading and there was a suggestion that there were fewer brain metastases and in general breast cancer.

