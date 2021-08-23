Advertisement

Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident

Rachel Hawes was hit in the head by a piece of metal while waiting in line for Top Thrill Dragster
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.(Jordan Sternberg | Cedar Point)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek woman remains in critical condition a week after she got hit by a metal object from the Top Thrill Dragster ride at Cedar Point.

Investigators from the Ohio Department of Agriculture say 44-year-old Rachel Hawes was waiting in line for the ride when a piece of metal dislodged and hit her in the head on Aug. 15. She was rushed to a hospital in Ohio, where she remained in critical condition Monday.

“We are devastated by last weekend’s accident at Cedar Point,” Hawes’ family said in a statement. “We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. Rachel is fighting for her life, and we would ask for privacy in this difficult time.”

Officials say the L-shaped piece of metal was about the size of an adult hand. Cedar Point said ride operators are not sure what caused the metal to dislodge from the tail end of a train on the ride, which will remain closed for the remainder of this season.

Officials said the last Ohio Department of Agriculture inspection on the Top Thrill Dragster was in May, but all rides go through a daily inspection at the park.

“We are terribly sorry for the woman and her family who endured this tragic event,” said David Miran, Chief of Amusement Ride Safety.

Our team has the health and welfare of our guest who was involved in Sunday’s incident at Top Thrill Dragster at the...

Posted by Cedar Point on Thursday, August 19, 2021

