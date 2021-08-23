Advertisement

Whitmer hopes more people get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with full FDA approval

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun as seen in a May 28, 2020 press conference. (State of Michigan Photo) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes the FDA granting full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will encourage more Michiganders to get their shots.

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, released a statement hours after the FDA announced its highest endorsement for the Pfizer vaccine. The two-dose vaccine is manufactured in Portage.

Whitmer said Michigan health care professionals have dispensed 5.4 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and at least 65% residents age 12 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine has already saved countless lives in Michigan and around the world, so if you have already gotten your shots, thank you for doing your part to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe. If you still have not, I hope today’s announcement encourages you to get your FDA-approved vaccine,” Whitmer said.

Khaldun called the full FDA approval “an exciting milestone” in the battle against COVID-19.

“Michiganders can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety and effectiveness as required of approved products by the FDA,” said Khaldun. “While more than 5.2 million Michigan residents 16 and older have already received their first dose, we recognize that for some the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated.”

Whitmer said the vaccines can keep people out of hospitals if they get COVID-19 and help the state move past the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we all do our part to protect ourselves and the people we love from COVID, we can continue our economic jumpstart and usher in a new era of prosperity for our great state,” she said.

