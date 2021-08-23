Advertisement

Whitmer proposes spending $2.1 billion to boost business climate, middle class

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to support the state’s registered apprenticeship expansion efforts and increase employment opportunities for Michigan residents.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend about $1 billion in federal pandemic rescue funding to help boost the business climate in Michigan.

Whitmer wants to spend part of the state’s share of COVID-19 relief money to redevelop polluted sites and take steps such as accelerating the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The plan expands on her billion-dollar Michigan Economic Jumpstart Plan released in June.

“Since day one, I have been laser-focused on putting Michiganders first and tackling kitchen-table issues with real, tangible solutions.” said Whitmer. “As we emerge from the once-in-a-century pandemic, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use billions in federal resources to grow Michigan’s middle class, support small businesses, and invest in our communities.”

The $2.1 billion in spending includes $722 million to help the middle class and educate workers, $651 million to support small businesses and create better jobs, and $800 million to build housing and invest in communities. Some of that spending includes previously announced programs, like Michigan Reconnect scholarships.

Whitmer said the money will help increase wages, give people paths to high-wage jobs, start new businesses and increase clean energy infrastructure across the state.

“I’m utilizing every resource and ensuring that we continue to take bold action to help families, communities and small businesses thrive,” she said. “Together, we can usher in new era of prosperity for Michigan.”

The proposals are the latest offered by the Democratic governor since Congress and President Joe Biden approved an unprecedented $6.5 billion in discretionary aid for the state.

She and the Republican-led Legislature have not allocated any of the funds, though some could be allotted as they work to finalize the next state budget before October.

Here are some of Whitmer’s most recent proposals for spending Michigan’s share of discretionary COVID-19 relief money:

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

