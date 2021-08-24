Advertisement

46-year-old Shepherd man dies after bulldozer accident

Fire truck
Fire truck((source: WJRT))
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERD, Mich. (WJRT) - A 46-year-old man died after he was crushed by a bulldozer Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported at 7:35 a.m. at WDS Enterprises, located on East Blanchard Road in Coe Township, according to the Shepherd Police Department. A coworker was performing life saving measurers when emergency crews arrived.

However, the Shepherd man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man got out of the bulldozer, it went back into gear unexpectedly and pulled him underneath. The bulldozer then struck multiple unoccupied semi-trailers and pushed one into the roadway.

The Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration will continue the investigation with Isabella County authorities.

