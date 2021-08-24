Endangered Missing Advisory issued for girl last seen running from gas station

MANISTEE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a girl last seen running from a gas station in northern Michigan.

Police say 14-year-old Navaeh Faith Two Stars was last seen in the 100 block of Cypress Street in Manistee around 1:45 p.m. Friday. She left her residence in the city, walked to a gas station and was last seen running to an unknown location.

Investigators say Navaeh suffers from depression and is considered endangered.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately or the Manistee Police Department at 231-723-2588.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.