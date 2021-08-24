Advertisement

Federal appeals court upholds Michigan’s legal basis for mask mandates

Judges deny claims from Catholic school in Lansing challenging the state’s authority
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal appeals court upheld the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ authority to issue mask mandates with an order released on Monday.

The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in the state’s favor in a lawsuit challenging the legal basis for health officials to mandate masks. The appeals court upheld an earlier ruling from a U.S. District Court judge.

Resurrection School in Lansing, which is a private Catholic school, is the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in October 2020 claiming Michigan’s mask mandates violate Free Exercise, Equal Protection and Substantive Due Process legal doctrines. The lawsuit was filed in response to school mask rules across Michigan for the fall of 2020.

No statewide mask mandates are in effect for schools this fall for the upcoming school year.

Appeals judges ruled that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel had a rational basis for imposing mask mandates for the 2020-2021 school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office is defending the state’s authority to issue mask rules, said the ruling affirms that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services “was well within its jurisdiction to impose a mask mandate” aimed at controlling COVID-19 spread.

“As science has proven and now the Sixth Circuit agrees, enacting a mask mandate in the manner in which MDHHS did so does not violate one’s rights. It is a measure by which we can better protect public health,” Nessel said.

