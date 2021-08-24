Flint taking actions under gun violence State of Emergency

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is updating the action it has taken after formally declaring a gun violence State of Emergency earlier this month.

The Flint City Lockup has reopened, allowing several departments to hold suspects for up to 72 hours after being arrested.

City officials are hoping to increase security in parks with a request for the Genesee County Parks Commission to add police patrols at 70 city parks and trails. Flint leaders also want to add gates that block entrances to Broome, Brennan and Cook parks while they are closed.

The Flint Police Department is in the process of hiring six new officers through the academy while the rest of the department is being trained to use a new helicopter the department recently leased. The police department hopes to place the helicopter in service by the end of August.

Renovations to the police mini stations at the Dort Mall, Midway Townhomes and the intersection of University and Chevrolet avenues are complete while work continues at the mini station at the intersection of Bishop and Martin Luther King avenues.

Police officers already are staffing the Midway Townhomes mini station and staff will be added to the other mini stations later.

