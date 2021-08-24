Flushing ready for fresh season under new head coach
Former defensive coordinator Marcus Endicott enters his first season as head coach of Flushing.
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Former defensive coordinator Marcus Endicott enters his first season as head coach of Flushing. Last year, the Raiders had their first losing season in three years. Coach Endicott is hoping to turn the program around and says success on the field, actually starts off of it.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.