The fourth Ally Challenge is coming to Grand Blanc Township this weekend

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The fourth edition of The Ally Challenge is taking place this weekend with live music, family fun, and golf champions on the course.

From Friday through Sunday, The PGA Tour Champions event will feature fun for the whole family. Fans can expect to be treated with a full agenda of events and activities taking place at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township.

Click here to buy tickets. Daily ticket prices for the event start at $25. Kids 17 and under receive free grounds access with a ticketed adult.

“The Ally Challenge is excited to welcome back fans to this year’s tournament and happy to partner with McLaren and Walgreens to offer those individuals the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Tournament Director Matt Stepnes.

Family Fun Night will begin on Friday starting at 5 p.m. and will run to 7 p.m. This section of the event will take place on Hole No. 17. Admission and parking are free for this family event.

Family Fun Night will include free pizza and drinks for those 18 years and under, a DJ dance party, golf stations, and the newest addition to the event, the Champions’ Caddie Exhibition.

This exhibition will start off at 5 p.m. and feature the tournament’s three champions, 2020 winner Jim Furyk, 2019 winner Jerry Kelly and 2018 winner Paul Broadhurst.

On Saturday, the Celebrity Shootout will feature the past champions and will follow the last tournament pairing of round two off Hole No. 10.

Saturday evening the tournament’s Community Concert will be headlined by Little Big Town. This event will take place on the driving range. Gates open at 5 p.m. A fireworks display will close out the evening immediately following the concert.

The Ally Challenge announced Aug. 24 that it will also host an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic is a public service open to all interested patrons. All three vaccine brands are available.

The vaccine clinic will be located off the main entrance path, near Hole No. 1 and adjacent to the chipping green practice area. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“This is a perfect way to enjoy world-class golf, and all that The Ally Challenge has to offer, while also helping more Michiganders get vaccinated.” Stepnes said.

The tournament announced Tuesday that it will offer complimentary admission the event to members of the United States Armed Forces and veterans.

“We are thrilled to offer members of our nation’s armed forces and veterans the ability to attend The Ally Challenge for free,” he said.

Stepnes announced that all active duty, National Guard, military reserve service members, military retirees and military veterans, receive two complimentary tickets for each day of the tournament, Friday to Sunday.

“Giving back to those that defend this great nation is truly an honor. We are proud to bring back the Dow VETerans DEN and once again provide this very special group of individuals access to an exclusive hospitality venue on the golf course in a first-class location on the tournament’s closing hole,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.