Hot & humid today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Under a warm front it will be hot and humid today, and as the next system moves in, we’ll stay warm and muggy with rain chances.

Today and tomorrow our highs will be near 90 degrees. With the humidity, it’ll feel a little warmer. Make sure to take all of the proper heat precautions and check on those sensitive to the heat. Winds today will be out of the SW at 5-10mph as we see some clouds move through from time to time.

Tonight we only fall to the lower 70s with a light S wind. Scattered showers and storms move in around 9/10pm and continue into tomorrow.

The chance of rain stays in the forecast into next week.

