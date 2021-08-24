Advertisement

Investigators believe $232,000 found in Saginaw man’s luggage was drug money

Civil forfeiture complaints shows man told police he made the money in real estate, music promotion
Cropped Photo: Pictures of Money / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details tonight on a story we first told you about in May. when more than $200,000 was seized from a Saginaw man, who flew from MBS Airport to Detroit.

Investigators believe the money was being used for drug trafficking.

They say the man’s explanations for how he obtained the money didn’t add up.

Documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show authorities in Detroit seized $232,000 and the civil complaint gives us an idea on what investigators believe was going on.

“Its not everyday that somebody is going to fly out of MBS with a quarter of a million dollars in their suitcase,” says Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez.

That’s exactly why police and and airport staff at MBS International Airport in Saginaw County were suspicious when a Saginaw man’s checked luggage had all that money inside.

The civil forfeiture complaint states the case was in plastic shrink-wrapped and sealed packages. Gomez says they allowed the man to board the flight to Detroit but alerted the Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI, who met the man’s plane when it arrived at Metro Airport back on May 21st.

The complaint states the man told investigators he made the money in real estate and was a promoter of rap music groups. But narcotic sniffing dogs indicated the packaging came up positive for illegal drugs and they seized the money.

The complaint states the man was flying from a known narcotics consuming destination, Saginaw, to a known narcotics sourcing destination, in this case being Houston, where the man was planning to fly after arriving in Detroit.

“If all this is a link in the distribution chain, Saginaw would be the last northern hub,” says Gomez.

The money was seized and is now in the hands of the Wayne County Asset Forfeiture Unit. Gomez believes this may not have been the first time the man tried to move huge sums of case through MBS.

“Very few people ever get caught the very first time they do something,” he says.

We are not identifying the man because he has not been charged with a crime.

We could not reach his attorney for comment.

A hearing in this case is scheduled for next month.

