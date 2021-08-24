Jobs remain plentiful two weeks before $300 unemployment benefit ends

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - In two weeks, the $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit runs out.

The additional funding was meant to help struggling Americans who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. But employers and economic experts blamed the benefit for encouraging many workers from looking for a job, leading to a national labor shortage.

With those benefits set to expire on Sept. 6, employers are starting to see an increase in applicants. Shiawassee County businesses have hundreds of jobs open.

“I would say the number of openings have increased just in the last week or so. I’ve talked with a number of businesses across a variety of sectors that are ramping up their hiring even more,” said Justin Horvath, president of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.

He said there are now upwards of 2,000 open positions in the county.

“It certainly is a worker’s market at this point,” Horvath said. “People can -- I don’t want to say name their price -- but if they have skills, they are willing to work and willing to be trained, there’s a lot of opportunity out there.”

Memorial Healthcare, which is Shiawassee County’s largest employer, had 165 job openings Tuesday. CIE Newcor Machine Tool and Gear, which is the county’s largest manufacturer, had 42 open positions Tuesday and was offering a rather unique incentive.

“We just talked with a business yesterday that is offering a $2.50 an hour bonus incentive pay, which is predominantly based on attendance and meeting production targets,” Horvath said.

With the $300 federal unemployment benefit ending soon, he anticipates more and more people will be applying for open positions. So as the jobs market becomes more crowded in the months ahead, there is the potential for a more competitive jobs picture to come back into play.

Horvath shared one concern about what is going to happen with COVID-19 in schools and the possibility for kids having to quarantine. He is actively working with employers to address child care needs in the workplace.

