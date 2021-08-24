JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

After a very warm, sticky weekend, Monday brought some relief as high temperatures held in the lower, to middle 80s. More importantly, the temperature / humidity combination was much more tolerable. I hope you were able to enjoy the day in some way, shape, or form because the heat and humidity will be building again. Tonight will be a little bit sticky as low temperatures settle into the low-to-mid 60s. We will have partly cloudy skies, and there will be a chance of a bit of fog early Tuesday morning.

With the heat and humidity building again for much of the rest of the week, conditions will also become a bit more unsettled. That means we will have the chance of seeing some thunderstorms develop. A few of the storms that develop during the next couple of days could produce some gusty winds. The primary threat, however, may turn out to be locally heavy rainfall. There is a pretty good chance that the storms that develop will be slow-movers. That will increase the chances of seeing some localized flooding.

Right now it looks like we could get a break from the weather action on Thursday. For Friday and the weekend, more storms look to be a good bet as a very moist atmosphere continues to hold across the Great Lakes. High temperatures will likely be well into the 80s for the next several days. Depending on where the storms pop, versus where the sun shines a little more brightly, there is a chance that a few spots could top out in the very low 90s. That would put Heat Index values into the 90s in some areas. We will be keeping a close eye on that thunderstorms potential on ABC12 News. - JR