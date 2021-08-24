Advertisement

Michigan Sugar planning $65 million expansion at Bay City-area facility

The company can extract sugar from all of its molasses byproduct with the new equipment
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory...
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory on March 14. The Croswell factory finished slicing the final beets of the 2020-2021 campaign around 1:30 p.m. that day.(source: Michigan Sugar Co.)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Sugar announced a $65 million expansion Tuesday that will allow the company to produce an additional 80 million pounds of sugar every year.

The company plans to build a desugarization facility at its Monitor Township factory on Euclid Avenue just outside Bay City. The new equipment will allow Michigan Sugar to produce more sugar from molasses, which is a byproduct of extracting sugar from sugarbeets.

Construction is scheduled to begin this fall with completion in 18 to 24 months. When complete, Michigan Sugar will be able to extract sugar from 100% of its molasses byproduct.

“This enormous undertaking, investment, and commitment by our grower-owners will have a multi-generational impact for our cooperative,” said Michigan Sugar President and CEO Mark S. Flegenheimer. “This is a historic day for our owners, our employees, our customers and our community.”

The desugarization plant will allow Michigan Sugar to double molasses processing to a total of 650 tons every day, which will produce an additional $10 million to $15 million in annual revenue. The sugar derived from molasses is worth much more than selling the byproduct.

“This facility will replace our current desugarization equipment that was installed in the 1990s,” said Adam Herford, a grower-owner from Elkton who serves as chairman of the board. “This is one of the most substantial investments made in the history of our company and brings Michigan Sugar Company up to par with other sugar producers across the United States.”

The $65 million project also includes $4 million to install molasses softening equipment in Caro and Sebewaing. The Bay City-area and Croswell processing plants already have the softening lines.

