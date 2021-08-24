Advertisement

Michigan’s drunken driving limit remains at 0.08 with new bills

The legal limit could have increased on Oct. 1 without the bills that now keep it the same
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)(KFYR)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The legal limit for blood-alcohol content will remain at 0.08 in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills on Monday that will continue the same legal limit for drunken driving in Michigan. The legal limit was scheduled to revert back to the former legal limit of 0.10 on Oct. 1 without this week’s legislation.

Republican State Rep. Graham Filler of DeWitt said a higher legal limit for drunken driving would further endanger other drivers on the road and risk millions of dollars in federal funding earmarked for Michigan.

“Michigan is the only state in the country not to have a firm .08 Blood Alcohol Concentration limit for operating a motor vehicle,” he said. “Eliminating the sunset is not only the right thing to do, but it ensures the safety of those traveling on our roads.”

House Bill 4308 amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to reflect the continue the state’s drunken driving limit while House Bill 4309 amend the Michigan Code of Criminal Procedure to maintain the drunken driving limit.

The new laws don’t include an expiration date for the 0.08 blood-alcohol content limit for drivers.

