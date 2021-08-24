Advertisement

Midland 911 dispatcher runs all 879 roads in the city

He said the view from the ground helps him view areas better than maps or driving to help emergency crews
Matt Frazier has run all 879 streets in Midland.
Matt Frazier has run all 879 streets in Midland.(source: WJRT)
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - One by one, mile by mile a Midland County dispatcher ran every single road in the city of Midland.

Matt Frazier used an app to track his progress running all 879 roads in the city.

“About three years ago, a friend turned me on to a site called City Strides. It helps you keep track of all the streets that you run, so that kind of gave me a point to doing the training I was doing anyway,” he said.

The feat took Frazier about three years on and off, but along the way he fueled his mission with the hope to help others.

“I work for 911 here in Midland, so knowing the locations for whatever emergencies we have occurring is huge. That’s the most important bit of information we can get,” he said.

Frazier said the view from foot is much different than looking at a map and has already proven useful at his job working for Midland 911.

“Going through an area on foot, you can go through it a lot more slowly. You notice things that you don’t see when you’re driving through, even if you are going slow in a residential area,” he said. “Just being out there in that environment, you’re much more aware of what’s around you.”

Even though he traversed all 879 roads, Frazier doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. There’s always another idea and of course there’s always another road to run.

Next up for Frazier are a 100-mile race and an Quintuple Iron Triathlon. Click here for more information about his fitness missions.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Flint water activist Clair McClinton shows off petitions urging the city to ban water shutoffs...
Flint water activists petition city for permanent ban on shutoffs
Oakland County is requiring face coverings for everyone in day cares, elementary, middle, high...
Oakland County issues face mask mandate for schools and day cares
Nia Siamone Long
Missing and endangered 13-year-old girl in Flint
Flint Police responding to a scene in the City.
Police patrol needed in Flint parks as violence rises