Midland 911 dispatcher runs all 879 roads in the city

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - One by one, mile by mile a Midland County dispatcher ran every single road in the city of Midland.

Matt Frazier used an app to track his progress running all 879 roads in the city.

“About three years ago, a friend turned me on to a site called City Strides. It helps you keep track of all the streets that you run, so that kind of gave me a point to doing the training I was doing anyway,” he said.

The feat took Frazier about three years on and off, but along the way he fueled his mission with the hope to help others.

“I work for 911 here in Midland, so knowing the locations for whatever emergencies we have occurring is huge. That’s the most important bit of information we can get,” he said.

Frazier said the view from foot is much different than looking at a map and has already proven useful at his job working for Midland 911.

“Going through an area on foot, you can go through it a lot more slowly. You notice things that you don’t see when you’re driving through, even if you are going slow in a residential area,” he said. “Just being out there in that environment, you’re much more aware of what’s around you.”

Even though he traversed all 879 roads, Frazier doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. There’s always another idea and of course there’s always another road to run.

Next up for Frazier are a 100-mile race and an Quintuple Iron Triathlon. Click here for more information about his fitness missions.

