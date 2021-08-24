Advertisement

Missing and endangered 13-year-old girl in Flint

The 13-year-old girl left on foot in an unknown direction
Nia Siamone Long
Nia Siamone Long(source: Flint Police Department)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Nia Siamone Long who was last seen in Flint.

Long was last seen wearing a red shirt with a black stripe on the sleeves, black jeans, and blue and white Jordan shoes.

She left on foot in an unknown direction from a residence on Susan Street in Flint.

Call Sgt. Candace Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Flint Police responding to a scene in the City.
Police patrol needed in Flint parks as violence rises
Navaeh Faith Two Stars
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for girl last seen running from gas station
Now hiring signs remain plentiful in Mid-Michigan two weeks before the $300 weekly federal...
Jobs remain plentiful two weeks before $300 unemployment benefit ends
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory...
Michigan Sugar planning $65 million expansion at Bay City-area facility