Missing and endangered 13-year-old girl in Flint
The 13-year-old girl left on foot in an unknown direction
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Nia Siamone Long who was last seen in Flint.
Long was last seen wearing a red shirt with a black stripe on the sleeves, black jeans, and blue and white Jordan shoes.
She left on foot in an unknown direction from a residence on Susan Street in Flint.
Call Sgt. Candace Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts.
