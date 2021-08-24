Missing and endangered 13-year-old girl in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Nia Siamone Long who was last seen in Flint.

Long was last seen wearing a red shirt with a black stripe on the sleeves, black jeans, and blue and white Jordan shoes.

She left on foot in an unknown direction from a residence on Susan Street in Flint.

Call Sgt. Candace Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

