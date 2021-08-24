Mother of Saginaw shooting victim won’t quit until justice is served for her daughter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/23/2021) - In Saginaw, City Council is calling on the Police Chief to give his insight on things like recent crime trends and staffing.

One woman was hoping for answers during that meeting, three weeks after someone shot and killed her 26-year-old daughter.

“I’m so broken. Literally like I’m broken to pieces,” Tiffany Owens said.

Owens is dealing with losing a second child because of gun violence. Her 26-year-old daughter, Tamarea Steward was shot and killed on July 31 when shots were fired at a large party on Lynwood Avenue.

“I want some justice. I need some help. The police have not reached out to me,” Owens said.

This is not the first time she’s had to plead for justice for her family.

“This is my second child that I put in the group here in Saginaw, and I’ve been in the city all my life, and this is not acceptable to me,” Owens said.

Owens’ 12-year-old son, Tamaris Steward Jr. was shot and killed in 2012 while he was sleeping in a chair at his grandfather’s home in Saginaw. She was on a search for answers during a committee of the whole meeting Monday night where crime was a hot topic.

“If we can find a way to get more revenue into the city, whether it be revenue sharing or a tax base or any type of funding that we can get, we can increase the size of the department. When we increase the size of the department, we can take care of quality of life issues within the neighborhoods more,” Saginaw Police Chief, Bob Ruth said.

Ruth shared how staffing levels have depleted in the last two decades, from 155 officers in 2000 to 60 officers now.

He also shared crime statistics like 64 shootings compared to 67 this time last year and 12 homicides when there were 15 last year at this time.

“For this year, so far, not proud of them. I wish it was a lot lower, but we are lower than we were last year,” Ruth said.

Owens says she wants to see city leaders and law enforcement connect with the people actually in the community every single day, but that didn’t happen during Monday’s meeting since the sign-up sheet was not filled out.

Still, she knows the problem and doesn’t plan on losing hope.

“The problem is that these kids are around here thinking they own the city and thinking they can just shoot up everything, and there’s no consequences, but I’m a mother here that’s saying today, oh justice will be served for mine. I’m not quitting, and I’m not stopping,” Owens said.

ABC12 reached out to Chief Bob Ruth tonight about Owens’ 26-year-old daughter, and he says there is no update at this time.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.