Nessel calling for public input on recent power outages

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking feedback from residents and businesses about their experience with power outages.

She said Michigan utilities continue to rank in the bottom quarter of reliability.

“It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can and must do better,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.”

The Power Outages Feedback form is live on the attorney general’s website. It calls for residents and business owners who have experienced an extended power outage to fill out the form.

The form will collect information about which utility company the customer is using, how long the outage lasted and the financial loss caused by the outage.

“As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers,” Nessel said.

She previously has called on DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to offer credits automatically for customers who experienced long power outages earlier this month. DTE is offering up to $100 credits while Consumers is offering $25 to customers for the prolonged loss of power.

But, Nessel said that should just be the beginning of help for utility customers who deal with long power outages. She has also called on the utilities to create a fund to assist displaced customers during significant power outages such as those we are currently experiencing.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.