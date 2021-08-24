Advertisement

Nine women now serving as governors in US, tying a record

Women also have a chance to make gains in 2022 in several states where governors are term-limited.
Kathy Hochul sworn in early Tuesday
Kathy Hochul sworn in early Tuesday(WCAX)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

U.S. (WJRT) - (8/24/21) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is beginning her term in office with plenty of challenges.

But she also is starting with an historic opportunity as the first woman to hold one of the most prominent governorships in the U.S.

When Hochul took over Tuesday for resigned Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she became the ninth woman currently serving as governor. That ties the previous record, first set in 2004 and then matched in 2007 and 2019.

Hochul already has said she will run for a full four-year term next year. Women also have a chance to make gains in 2022 in several states where governors are term-limited.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan is also among the nine women serving as governor. She will likely face former Detroit Police Chief and Republican James Craig in the 2022 governor’s race.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards

Latest News

LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan withdrawal
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Search underway for survivors of deadly Tenn. flooding
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
World health leader calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict