Advertisement

Oakland County issues face mask mandate for schools and day cares

Oakland County is requiring face coverings for everyone in day cares, elementary, middle, high...
Oakland County is requiring face coverings for everyone in day cares, elementary, middle, high and vocational schools.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Everyone in schools and day cares in Oakland County will be required to wear face coverings regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status beginning Tuesday.

The Oakland County Health Division announced the order Tuesday covering indoor activities at all day cares, elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and vocational schools in the county to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The county says its order follows guidance from the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Oakland County previously ordered its employees to begin wearing face coverings indoors last week regardless of vaccination status.

“Our top priority is keeping students in school for in-person learning. Masking is one of the best defenses against increased transmission of COVID and higher hospitalization rates among kids,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “This order allows teachers to get back to educating our students and focusing on their success.”

He pointed out that Oakland County is listed at substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county reported 2,740 new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 4 to 17 and 1 in 6 of those were school-aged children.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been rising since early July and reached 6.6% over the past seven days.

Oakland County’s school mask mandate includes the following exemptions:

  • Anyone eating or drinking.
  • Children under the age 4.
  • Anyone living with developmental conditions who would face reduced access to education if they have to use a face covering.
  • Vaccinated teachers working with children who are hard of hearing or students with developmental conditions who benefit from facial cues.
  • Persons who have another medical reason confirmed in writing by a physician.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Leandra Walker, center, helps her daughter Mila Walker, 5, with her mask before she enters...
Federal appeals court upholds Michigan’s legal basis for mask mandates
Healthsource WJRT
Ross heart procedure saves lives
COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
The Latinx Community Center in Flint
COVID-19 vaccine outreach effort targets Flint’s Hispanic population