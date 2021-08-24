Oakland County issues face mask mandate for schools and day cares

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Everyone in schools and day cares in Oakland County will be required to wear face coverings regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status beginning Tuesday.

The Oakland County Health Division announced the order Tuesday covering indoor activities at all day cares, elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and vocational schools in the county to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The county says its order follows guidance from the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Oakland County previously ordered its employees to begin wearing face coverings indoors last week regardless of vaccination status.

“Our top priority is keeping students in school for in-person learning. Masking is one of the best defenses against increased transmission of COVID and higher hospitalization rates among kids,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “This order allows teachers to get back to educating our students and focusing on their success.”

He pointed out that Oakland County is listed at substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county reported 2,740 new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 4 to 17 and 1 in 6 of those were school-aged children.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been rising since early July and reached 6.6% over the past seven days.

Oakland County’s school mask mandate includes the following exemptions:

Anyone eating or drinking.

Children under the age 4.

Anyone living with developmental conditions who would face reduced access to education if they have to use a face covering.

Vaccinated teachers working with children who are hard of hearing or students with developmental conditions who benefit from facial cues.

Persons who have another medical reason confirmed in writing by a physician.

