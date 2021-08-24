Police patrol needed in Flint parks as violence rises

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Parks in the city of Flint have become a dangerous place as gun violence in the area continues.

Kelsey Evans lives across the street from Flint’s Broome Park and refuses to take her kids there.

“Something has to change. It’s wild over here. It’s crazy,” she said.

Evans, a mother of three, feels like a hostage in her own neighborhood. Flint’s Mayor just announced the city is getting some help to keep an eye on Broome Park and other parks across Flint.

Two weeks ago, six people were shot in this park, two died. That shooting happened in the midst of the city’s gun violence emergency.

In reaction to this violence, Flint’s mayor immediately put a 9 p.m. curfew in place and closed all public parks at dusk.

On Tuesday, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will be helping patrol the area.

“My babies are here and you know there are stray bullets going around,” said Evans. “It could go through my house and hurt one of my kids and it’s just terrifying.”

It was the same fear that forced Evans and her family out of their last home in Flint, where she said a shooting happened right across the street from them. In the year and a half since they moved across the street from Broome Park, that same fear is coming back.

“I hear gunshots, all the time constantly and there’s been fights over there and they trash it constantly and have parties all the time in that area of the parking lot over there,” said Evans.

Because of this, Evans and her family are working to move yet again.

“I was a stay-at-home mom for two years now I’m starting a job, but I don’t even like take my kids outside I don’t go anywhere we just sit inside all day because I’m just too scared,” she said.

It was a gathering at Broome Park that led to the Aug. 9 shooting that left two people dead and four others with injuries. Meet-ups like this are happening at parks across the city of Flint.

Gary Simon said that many nights he has trouble sleeping in his home near Brennan Park.

“There be a lot of youngsters hanging out late at night and carrying on a ruckus and so forth.” said Simon. “Sometimes it wakes me up like two, three o’clock in the morning, you know, so, it’s sort of disturbing.”

He’s heard the gunshots periodically, just like Evans. Simon said he is grateful to hear that police will be enforcing the curfew and clearing out any violators.

“We need more visibility of police in the community. Whenever I see a police car or sheriff car I’m like, alright, you know, because they’re upholding the law,” Simon said.

People who live near these parks are tired of residents gathering in them after dark. From gunshots to drag racing to partying in the parking lots, neighbors report feeling unsafe and having trouble sleeping.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson reports that every police agency is understaffed. He said that three deputies just resigned on Friday.

The lack of resources is one of the reasons why the city declared the gun violence emergency. Going up the chain now to get help in their fight, the City is asking for help from the county first, which is also overwhelmed.

“It is yet another thing added to the plate of responsibility they have, but we try to do everything and make sure everybody’s taken care of,” Swanson said.

He said that members of his office are already on assignment. They handle the jail, court security, Hurley Medical Center’s security and provide medics to various cities and townships. There’s no patrol unit waiting to be dispatched to calls each day.

“We have nobody,” Swanson explained. “So you have captains and sergeants that are assigned to DB (detective bureau) or command, when they hear calls, we go. I go to calls.”

When it comes to this added request from the mayor of Flint to help patrol the city’s parks to enforce the 9 p.m. curfew, Swanson said not to expect to see a solo sheriff’s deputy driving around the parks each night.

“If the city cars need assistance at one of those parks, we’re going to do everything we can, if we’re available, to go there,” he said. “We know, it has to get done and that’s what we’re doing now. I don’t know what it’s gonna look like, but whatever happens we’re going to get it taken care of.”

Swanson is expecting Michigan State Police and the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission to help out with the patrol, too.

When asked Flint’s Mayor has offered any of the city’s COVID-19 relief dollars in return, Swanson said not yet. And he added, it’s not money he needs, its more officers.

