Whitmer announces $302 million SK Siltron expansion into Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved incentives Tuesday for a new $302 million SK Siltron CSS plant in Bay County that will create about 150 jobs.

SK Siltron makes semiconductor wafers used in power system components for electric vehicles and 5G cellular technology. The wafers are in high demand from telecommunication companies and automakers, which are planning to significantly expand electric vehicle production in the coming years.

The company, which already operates a plant in Auburn, is acquiring a facility in Bay County’s Monitor Township to increase semiconductor wafer production. Michigan is offering a $1.5 million grant for the project if SK Siltron meets development goals.

“SK Siltron’s high-profile commitment proves further evidence that Michigan remains a place where high-tech talent needs can be met and tech companies can grow, and we thank the company for its vote of confidence in our state and our workforce,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund.

SK Siltron plans to create high-tech manufacturing jobs for semi-skilled operators and engineers for the Monitor Township plant over the next three years.

“The growth of electric vehicles is opening an exciting new chapter for the auto industry as it provides consumers with more environmentally friendly transportation options,” said Jianwei Dong, chief executive officer for SK Siltron CSS.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.