Appeals court rules Saginaw’s tire chalking policy unconstitutional

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal appeals court has struck down Saginaw’s policy of chalking tires to enforce parking rules.

The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that chalking the tires of parked cars is unconstitutional.

Saginaw’s tire-chalking practice has been debated at the appeals court on two separate occasions, the most recent of which took place last month. An appeals panel ruled the practice constitutes an unreasonable search under the Fourth Amendment back in 2019.

That decision overturned the ruling of U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington of Bay City, who had dismissed the case.

A Saginaw filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court after receiving 15 parking tickets. The city issued her tickets after chalking her tires to keep track of how long she parked.

Since the 2019 ruling, Saginaw parking officials stopped chalking tires for parking enforcement.

