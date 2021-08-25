Attorneys who alleged election fraud in Michigan ordered to pay legal fees

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge is ordering attorneys who brought a lawsuit alleging election fraud to pay Michigan and Detroit’s legal fees in defending themselves.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker issued sanctions against nine attorneys on Wednesday who were involved in the lawsuit filed on behalf of John King. The attorneys alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 elections across Michigan and specifically in the city of Detroit.

Parker earlier dismissed all claims of election fraud and ruled that Michigan’s ballot counting process was conducted fairly, which affirmed President Joe Biden’s win in the state over former President Donald Trump.

Parker’s 110-page ruling starts with the following paragraph: “This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process. It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election. It is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated. This is what happened here.”

“I’m pleased to see that the court has ensured there is accountability for the attorneys who perpetuated meritless arguments in court,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “It has remained abundantly clear from the outset that this lawsuit aimed to do nothing more than undermine our democratic process.”

The judge ordered the state of Michigan and city of Detroit to present a total amount of legal fees spent on the lawsuit within two weeks. Those fees will be split up and reimbursed by the plaintiff’s attorneys.

Parker also ordered the attorneys to complete 12 hours of continuing education -- six hours in pleading standards and six hours in election law. The state organizations where the attorneys of licensed will be notified of the sanctions, as well.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.