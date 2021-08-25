Advertisement

Byron Area Schools close Wednesday due to extreme heat and humidity

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Mich. (WJRT) - As more Mid-Michigan schools shift to balanced and start earlier, they are facing some new weather-related challenges in buildings that do not have air conditioning.

Flint Community Schools closed for the entire week after classrooms reached over 100 degrees on Monday. A combination of high heat and humidity forced the Byron school district to cancel Wednesday classes.

“We only have a couple of classes in the upper elementary by the media center that has air conditioning. So the lower elementary was pretty hot yesterday,” said Superintendent Bob Cassiday.

Byron Area Schools launched their August start a few years ago. On Tuesday, the thermometer reached over 90 degrees despite efforts to cool things down.

“We have these huge fans in the hallway. Teachers have fans in their classrooms. They’re moving the air,” Cassiday said. “But when you get 20 some bodies in a room -- 30 some bodies in a room -- it’s going to raise the temperature as well.”

That’s causing some safety concerns as well as an immediate drain on the limited number of reserved days off.

“Yesterday about 2 o’clock, the temperatures were just kind of unbearable, really. I was worried about the staff and the kids getting sick,” Cassiday said.

Michigan schools are allowed six “snow days.” Any more than that and they’ll have to make it up later in the school year.

Cassiday said classes will resume on Thursday. But he will evaluate each day independently and won’t be afraid to cancel again if it gets too hot.

