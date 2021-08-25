Conservative hoaxers face $5.1 million fine for election robocalls

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two conservative hoaxers face a record $5.1 million fine for allegedly making illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the owners’ consent in the 2020 election.

The Federal Communications Commission says the proposed fine for Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and Burkman’s lobbying firm would be the largest ever for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The men already face criminal charges for allegedly organizing 85,000 robocalls that falsely warned people in predominantly Black areas of New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan that information gleaned from mail-in ballots could lead to their arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination.

They were arraigned in Detroit on the following charges:

An election law violation of intimidating voters.

Conspiracy to commit an election law violation.

Using a computer to commit the crime of intimidating voters.

Using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy.

Both faces up to seven years in prison if they are convicted of the most serious charges.

Burkman and Wohl are accused of creating and paying for a robocall that went out to residents in urban areas, including Detroit, in late August.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the robocall falsely claimed that people who vote by mail are entered into a police database to track down old warrants and outstanding credit card debts. The call allegedly also claimed falsely that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses mail-in voting information to track down people for mandatory vaccines.

Nessel said nearly 12,000 residents in Michigan received the calls, which originated from a number in Detroit’s 313 area code. Attorneys general in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois also received word about similar calls in urban areas of their states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.