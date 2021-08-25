Crim race packets available for pickup

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In preparation for the Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, packets for in-person athletes are available for pickup beginning Wednesday.

The pickups locations include:

Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Flint Farmers’ Market Pavilion.

Noon to 7p.m. Thursday at HAP Flint.

Noon to 7 p.m. Friday at the downtown Flint Flat Lot.

6 a.m. Saturday at the downtown Flint Flat Lot.

Anyone picking up a packet for another athlete should have a copy of their confirmation email or a copy of their driver’s license.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Thursday pickup location with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer doses available. Vaccination is not required to participate in the races.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.