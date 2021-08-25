Advertisement

Crim race packets available for pickup

Multiple downtown locations will be available throughout the week for racers to grab race day information
Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In preparation for the Crim Festival of Races on Saturday, packets for in-person athletes are available for pickup beginning Wednesday.

The pickups locations include:

  • Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Flint Farmers’ Market Pavilion.
  • Noon to 7p.m. Thursday at HAP Flint.
  • Noon to 7 p.m. Friday at the downtown Flint Flat Lot.
  • 6 a.m. Saturday at the downtown Flint Flat Lot.

Anyone picking up a packet for another athlete should have a copy of their confirmation email or a copy of their driver’s license.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Thursday pickup location with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer doses available. Vaccination is not required to participate in the races.

