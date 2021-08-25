Federal unemployment benefits for Michigan workers end in 10 days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployed Michigan workers drawing benefits from four federal programs are being warned that the money runs out in 10 days.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says Sept. 4 will be the final day for workers to claim benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation programs.

All four programs started under the CARES Act approved in April 2020 and were extended as part of the American Rescue Plan Act approved last February.

PUA pays unemployment benefits to workers who ordinarily aren’t eligible, which as self-employed workers or independent contractors. PEUC allows an additional 53 weeks of unemployment benefits after workers exhaust six months of state beneifts.

PUC provided an additional $300 weekly benefit on top of state benefits while MEUC provides an additional $100 per week for workers who earned at least $5,000 in self employment income.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says 2.4 million workers across the state have received $38 billion worth of benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began on March 15, 2020.

“These federal programs provided much needed financial relief to those who experienced job losses as a result of the pandemic,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. “We want to make sure Michiganders who have been receiving these temporary benefits are aware of other resources available to help them get back on their feet and find new employment opportunities.”

Michigan Works offices across the state are prepared to help workers find new jobs and re-enter the workforce. The Pure Michigan Talent Connect website lists open jobs around the state and the Return to Work Playbook offers free job searching advice.

For workers still unable to find a job, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services accepts applications for health care insurance, food assistance and emergency cash assistance for residents who qualify.

“There are numerous free resources and programs available to support individuals in taking their next steps,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training. “Whether they want to conduct a job search, explore new career pathways or discover educational or training programs, there are many opportunities they can pursue.”

