Advertisement

Federal unemployment benefits for Michigan workers end in 10 days

Workers cannot claim benefits from four programs after Sept. 4
UIA office.
UIA office.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployed Michigan workers drawing benefits from four federal programs are being warned that the money runs out in 10 days.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says Sept. 4 will be the final day for workers to claim benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation programs.

All four programs started under the CARES Act approved in April 2020 and were extended as part of the American Rescue Plan Act approved last February.

PUA pays unemployment benefits to workers who ordinarily aren’t eligible, which as self-employed workers or independent contractors. PEUC allows an additional 53 weeks of unemployment benefits after workers exhaust six months of state beneifts.

PUC provided an additional $300 weekly benefit on top of state benefits while MEUC provides an additional $100 per week for workers who earned at least $5,000 in self employment income.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says 2.4 million workers across the state have received $38 billion worth of benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began on March 15, 2020.

“These federal programs provided much needed financial relief to those who experienced job losses as a result of the pandemic,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. “We want to make sure Michiganders who have been receiving these temporary benefits are aware of other resources available to help them get back on their feet and find new employment opportunities.”

Michigan Works offices across the state are prepared to help workers find new jobs and re-enter the workforce. The Pure Michigan Talent Connect website lists open jobs around the state and the Return to Work Playbook offers free job searching advice.

For workers still unable to find a job, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services accepts applications for health care insurance, food assistance and emergency cash assistance for residents who qualify.

“There are numerous free resources and programs available to support individuals in taking their next steps,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training. “Whether they want to conduct a job search, explore new career pathways or discover educational or training programs, there are many opportunities they can pursue.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Flint residents both relieved and worried after 90-day contract extension for waste services
Flint City Council to hold special meeting to discuss garbage contract
Robocalls automatically dial phone numbers and play a recorded message.
Conservative hoaxers face $5.1 million fine for election robocalls
Flint city health meeting Aug. 24 2021
Flint pastors call on people to wear masks in Genesee County
Road construction barrel
Traffic shifting in I-75 work zone near Saginaw for new phase of project