Advertisement

Flint City Council to hold special meeting to discuss garbage contract

Three bidders are vying for the contract to collect trash, yard waste, and recycling for the city
Flint residents both relieved and worried after 90-day contract extension for waste services
Flint residents both relieved and worried after 90-day contract extension for waste services(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council is set to hold a special meeting to once again discuss plans for waste collection in the area.

Last month, three new companies were being considered: Priority Waste, Waste Management, and Green For Life Environmental.

The meeting Wednesday is to discuss a resolution to enter a contract with Priority Waste. This all comes after Republic Services declined to continue working with the city after its 90-day contract extension.

One Flint City council member says the company is leaving because it has a toxic relationship with a few Council members. Republic has been the lowest bidder for years and now there’s concern that the new company is going to be more expensive.

RELATED: Flint residents worried about price increase for trash when Republic leaves

“Regardless of the few issues that we had with them, I think constituents are going to be a lot angrier when their taxes go up by quite a bit in this case,” said councilwoman Eva Worthing.

Priority Waste already services the neighborhoods of Metro Detroit.

Flint City Council has until Sep. 30 to accept a bid for a new trash collector. If the city council can’t agree on who to go to, people won’t have trash collection in Flint.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

UIA office.
Federal unemployment benefits for Michigan workers end in 10 days
Robocalls automatically dial phone numbers and play a recorded message.
Conservative hoaxers face $5.1 million fine for election robocalls
Flint city health meeting Aug. 24 2021
Flint pastors call on people to wear masks in Genesee County
Road construction barrel
Traffic shifting in I-75 work zone near Saginaw for new phase of project