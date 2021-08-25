Flint City Council to hold special meeting to discuss garbage contract

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council is set to hold a special meeting to once again discuss plans for waste collection in the area.

Last month, three new companies were being considered: Priority Waste, Waste Management, and Green For Life Environmental.

The meeting Wednesday is to discuss a resolution to enter a contract with Priority Waste. This all comes after Republic Services declined to continue working with the city after its 90-day contract extension.

One Flint City council member says the company is leaving because it has a toxic relationship with a few Council members. Republic has been the lowest bidder for years and now there’s concern that the new company is going to be more expensive.

“Regardless of the few issues that we had with them, I think constituents are going to be a lot angrier when their taxes go up by quite a bit in this case,” said councilwoman Eva Worthing.

Priority Waste already services the neighborhoods of Metro Detroit.

Flint City Council has until Sep. 30 to accept a bid for a new trash collector. If the city council can’t agree on who to go to, people won’t have trash collection in Flint.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.