Flint pastors call on people to wear masks in Genesee County

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Flint area pastors called a health meeting that deemed mask wearing a necessity.

Pastors in the Flint area joined concerned residents in a community meeting to address what citizens in the city should do to keep themselves and those around them safe during another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Number one on their list, is for residents to wear a mask. Community organizers joined concerned residents at Flint Central Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday to discuss what they feel needs to be done to keep people safe from COVID-19.

One woman who works in social outreach said that people need to act in the best interest of themselves and others.

”Mercy and justice are the two things we work for in our communities,” said Bobbie Walton, of the Social Justice Network of the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Michigan.

Currently, less than half of eligible people in Genesee County have received a vaccine.

“I don’t think there is anything more merciful or more just than to provide health care for those who cannot care for themselves, as we are taught in our faith that we are to care for the least of thee and the least of thee are the children that we are also responsible for caring for,” she said.

