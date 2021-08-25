Flint Public Library renovation on schedule for completion by November

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Public Library is scheduled to be completed by November this year following a $30.6 million renovation over the last year.

“There’s 70 or 80 trades people in there every single day working on various part of the building, so it’s really exciting to be there seeing all the activity,” said Kay Schwartz, director of library services.

Flint voters approved a $12.6 million bond for renovations to the library in 2019. After that, several foundations with strong Flint roots contributed around $16 million in grants toward the project.

The library began the painstaking process of packing up and moving to the Courtland Center Mall in Burton back in February 2020. The coronavirus pandemic put demolition and renovations on a four-month delay, meaning construction didn’t begin until June 2020.

Get ready for some big changes when the library reopens its main branch on Kearsley Street next spring.

“We are going to be able to take those same four walls and actually offer 16,000 additional square feet of space to the public because we are making use of the lower level better,” Schwartz said.

Other changes include doubling the children’s learning space and digital learning space, adding 15 meeting rooms, four classrooms, and a laptop rental vending machine. All of that will come after those finishing touches.

“The lower level is really shaping up. The drywall, paint, carpet is going in, ceilings are going to start going in soon,” Schwartz said.

Officials say the transition back home from the library’s temporary location in the Courtland Center will take about three months, putting the grand reopening of the renovated library sometime in late winter or early spring of 2022.

