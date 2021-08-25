Former Flint police officer admits sexually assaulting girls, sent to prison

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint police officer has admitted to sexually assaulting two young girls and will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Justin McLeod was sentenced on Wednesday to spend at least 10 to 15 years in prison.

He admitted to six of the 18 charges against him, which included sex crimes, assault charges and using his position as a police officer to commit the crimes. McLeod will have to register as a sex offender and wear an electronic monitoring device for the rest of his life.

McLeod, who worked with the Flint Police Department for nearly five years, originally was charged last November with nine crimes related to alleged sexual abuse involving a girl under age 13 who was part of his “circle of influence.” He later faced nine additional charges related to a second young female.

Authorities began investigating McLeod after the first victim contacted a nurse and detailed the allegations against him on the evening of Nov. 15. The second victim came forward days after hearing about the allegations from the first victim.

McLeod was accused of grooming both victims over several years.

