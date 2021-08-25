Advertisement

Former Flint police officer admits sexually assaulting girls, sent to prison

Justin McLeod admitted six of 18 charges against him
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint police officer has admitted to sexually assaulting two young girls and will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Justin McLeod was sentenced on Wednesday to spend at least 10 to 15 years in prison.

He admitted to six of the 18 charges against him, which included sex crimes, assault charges and using his position as a police officer to commit the crimes. McLeod will have to register as a sex offender and wear an electronic monitoring device for the rest of his life.

McLeod, who worked with the Flint Police Department for nearly five years, originally was charged last November with nine crimes related to alleged sexual abuse involving a girl under age 13 who was part of his “circle of influence.” He later faced nine additional charges related to a second young female.

Authorities began investigating McLeod after the first victim contacted a nurse and detailed the allegations against him on the evening of Nov. 15. The second victim came forward days after hearing about the allegations from the first victim.

McLeod was accused of grooming both victims over several years.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Attorneys who argued that Michigan's 2020 elections included widespread fraud received...
Attorneys who alleged election fraud in Michigan ordered to pay legal fees
Michigan State Police are urging residents to prepare for days of excessive heat.
Michigan State Police warn of excessive heat dangers this week
Appeals court rules Saginaw’s tire chalking policy unconstitutional
Michigan is preparing a broad campaign to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
Whitmer directive prepares Michigan to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters