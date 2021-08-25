Advertisement

Grand Blanc woman arrested for alleged threat to Genesee County health officials

Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department(source: WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks ago, Genesee County Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert issued a public health order requiring students and staff in kindergarten through sixth grade to wear masks in school buildings.

Frustration over the mask mandate was swift. Protests took place on Aug. 18 before and during a Genesee County Board of Health meeting and once again Wednesday.

But one opponent of the mask mandate may have crossed the line. An unidentified 42-year old woman from Grand Blanc was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly making a threat against Hackert and Deputy Director Kayleigh Blaney.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a caller made the possible threat into the Genesee County Health Department on an unrecorded line Tuesday afternoon. Investigators later identified the suspect and arrested her at home in Grand Blanc around 10:30 p.m.

At Wednesday morning’s meeting, the commissioners addressed the incident.

“Yesterday, a death threat was called in to Dr. Hackert,” said a county commissioner. “She took a job with the county and I agree with you there should be answers, she should answer for some of those questions, but one of the questions she should not have to answer is if she values her life enough, right now I’m sure she’d be shaken.”

Sheriff Chris Swanson said there does not appear to be any immediate threat to Hackert, Blaney or the staff at the health department. But uniformed personnel were assigned to protect health department employees.

