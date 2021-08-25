Advertisement

Hot & humid this afternoon

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north, we’ll be hot and humid again today. A cold front moving through tomorrow will drop our temperatures back a bit for Thursday and Friday.

Highs today will be near 90 but with the humidity, it’ll feel like the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. We’ll see some sun and some clouds, and many will stay dry, but there’s the chance of scattered showers and storms to round out the day.

Tonight and tomorrow isolated showers are possible. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 60s to low 70s before we’re into the mid 80s Thursday.

Highs Friday will reach into the low 80s with party cloudy conditions and scattered rain.

Temps then go back up to near 90 for the weekend with rain chances continuing.

