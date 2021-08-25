JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Tuesday brought another mid-summertime setting to Mid-Michigan. Temperatures cruised through the 80s, with a few spots touching 90. The temperature / humidity combination was pretty sticky too as heat index readings moved well into the 90s for a brief period of time across parts of lower Michigan. The humidity will be sticking with us through the night as more rain and thundershowers drift across the state. Temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s.

Many of us will wake to wet roads Wednesday morning, but we will get back into some sunshine for the afternoon, so temperatures will once again move well into the 80s. Heat index readings will likely spike up into the lower 90s as our sticky setting continues. A few more storms will be possible too, with a few heavy downpours remaining a possibility.

Thursday should be a little bit quieter, but a few showers still can’t be ruled out. Some thundershowers will make a move back into the ABC12 viewing area Thursday night, into Friday. The weekend will remain a bit unsettled too. Temperatures will climb back through the 80s, with a few spots sneaking back into the lower 90s. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible Saturday, while Sunday’s chance of storms will be highest later in the day.

Make sure to tune in to ABC12 News...We will be monitoring the potential for localized flooding and the severe weather threat we will be facing during the next couple of days. - JR