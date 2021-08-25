LakeVille Community Schools caught between county lines for rules on masking

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/24/2021) - The mask debate is amplifying in recent weeks as school starts up around the state.

Michigan’s Health Department is not issuing a mask mandate, only a recommendation, leaving it up to local governments like cities and counties to make their own rules.

Genesee County is one of the areas where health leaders have decided to institute a masking rule, but there’s still confusion in one school district in particular.

LakeVille Community Schools sits between two county lines. Columbiaville Elementary School is in Lapeer County, but LakeVille High School and Middle School in Genesee County.

“I have a 5th grader and a 7th grader in LakeVille Middle School, and my 5th grader will have to wear a mask, and my 7th grader will not have to wear a mask because of the way that they have the mandate,” Kathryn Schmidt said.

The problem is the district is caught between rules from two different health departments. Genesee County recently issued a mask order for all staff and students in grades K-6 regardless of vaccination status. Lapeer County, on the other hand, is strongly encourages masks wearing, but it’s not required.

“We are kind of a divided community and be able to say hey, if I go one direction, I lose half, and if I go the other direction, I lose the other half, so it’s a matter of hey trying to again back to that mutual respect to be able to give our community the choice and be able to make that best determination for themselves when there are not restrictions in place. Obviously when they are, we will follow those and adhere to those mandates,” Superintendent Mike Lytle said.

The mask wearing rules in the LakeVille Community School District then depends on where the building is physically located. Columbiaville Elementary School is the only one Lapeer County, and the rest in Genesee County.

Some parents who attended a school board meeting on Monday night aren’t thrilled about the back and forth rules.

“I’d rather have a choice to say if you want to wear a mask, you can wear a mask, but if you don’t, you don’t have to because my thoughts on my children since they were little was their body is their body, and to me, them forcing them to put a mask on their face, it’s not right,” Schmidt said.

Some parents are concerned the Lapeer County Health Department may end up making masks a requirement. The Superintendent says if that happens, the district would be legally bound to follow those orders.

